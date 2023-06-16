VP Duterte grants livelihood funds to LGBTQI+ groups

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte on Friday granted livelihood assistance to members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex (LGBTQI+).

ADVERTISEMENT

This coincides with Pride Month.

During the ceremonial turnover, Duterte expressed her support for the LGBTQI+.

FEATURED STORIES

“We should not forget that more needs to be done to advance LGBTQI+ inclusion and equality in all sectors, including the business sector,” she said during her speech.

“LGBTQI+ people already face enough obstacles on their own, but to sustain their enterprises and expand their businesses, they are far more likely to encounter issues that are specific to underserved and marginalized groups,” she added.

The vice president pointed to the systemic discrimination that the sector faced when doing business, such as accessing funds, producing sales, hiring staff or getting insurance.

“We also pushed for the LGBTQI+ community’s important role in advancing the growth of our local commerce by providing them with platforms that will enable them to showcase their creativity and resourcefulness,” she noted.

Organizations such as Alima LGBT Federation, Palauig LGBT Federation, Maris ti Ayat LGBT Federation, and the Philippine Federation of Local Councils of Women received aid worth up to P150,000 each.

Also in attendance was Bataan Rep. Geraldine Roman, the country’s first publicly known transgender to be elected in Congress.

The funds were part of the Office of the Vice President’s ‘Mag Negosyo Ta ‘Day’ program launched on Women’s Month in March.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED STORIES:

VP Duterte launches entrepreneurship program for women, LGBTQIA+ in Laguna

Transwoman empowered to create LGBTQ-friendly workspace

APL

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>