VP Sara Duterte banking on business sector to lift economy

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte on Monday highlighted the importance of the business sector in the country’s economic recovery, especially in providing jobs and basic needs.

“With strong business sector support, we are confident that we can sustain our economy, provide our people with jobs and their basic needs, and pursue projects and programs necessary to build a strong nation,” Duterte said during the inauguration of a Toyota Motors Philippines service center in Davao City, her hometown.

Duterte also underscored the importance of backing local businesses.

According to Duterte, the country will survive “if we continue to strengthen our local economy.”

She also assured that the government was finding innovative ways to cope with the public’s needs, especially now that the country was “gradually bouncing back” from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The national government is aggressively pushing for measures that could keep our economy afloat with the dreaded effects of the pandemic and the challenges expected to hit our global economy,” she added.

