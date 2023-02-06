VPN Technologies Corp. Announces New AI Business DivisionVPN Technologies Inc.

Vancouver, Canada – Newsfile Corp. – February 6, 2023 – VPN Technologies Inc. (CSE: VPN) (OTCQB: DVPNF) (FSE: 6GQ1) (“VPN Technologies“, or the “Company“), a provider of network privacy software, and privacy networking solutions, is pleased to announce the introduction of cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning capabilities, complementing its existing suite of software development activities. This new business division of VPN will focus on AI enhanced software development services, intelligent networking solutions, and will further the Company’s ability to participate in this ground-breaking technology.

AI technology has been rapidly advancing in recent years, and it is expected to have a significant impact on the global economy. By 2025, the global AI market is projected to reach $190 billion, with a compound annual growth rate of 42.2% from 2020 to 2025. This new division will allow VPN Technologies Corp. to take advantage of this growth by providing an array of software solutions and services to its users and business partners.

Businesses now have an unprecedented opportunity to stay ahead of the competition by utilizing AI powered software solutions. These high-performance tools will help streamline operations, freeing up resources for core competencies that can bring success in a highly competitive digital age. “Leveraging the power of neural networks & other machine learning techniques have proven themselves to be an integral part of our ongoing and future development,” mentions Curtis Ingleton, CTO of VPN Technologies Corp. “These innovations are absolutely crucial in growing networks, industry, commerce & more to the betterment of the global community.”

The Company achieved great progress in advancing its core IOT technologies related to its wholly owned subsidiary Greentech Hydrogen Innovations Corp. by utilizing AI and machine learning to collect, analyze and refine hydrogen market data to generate new yet to be known datasets. “This exercise in AI development has inspired us to utilize the technology in every other business segment of VPN and we are committed to further growth and innovation as we begin 2023,” added Ingleton.

“AI has become an undeniable reality – one which promises to revolutionize commerce practices at an unprecedented rate,” stated Paul Dickson, President, and CEO of VPN Technologies Corp. “With our sights set on mastering machine learning and artificial intelligence technology, we are eager to explore new possibilities that will expand our portfolio and we’re proud to announce the formation of a new AI division within the company. ”

The development of AI has been driven by rapid advances in machine learning, big data, and cloud computing, which have enabled organizations to extract greater value from data and automate tasks that were previously performed by humans. As a result, AI has become a key enabler for innovation and growth in many industries, including healthcare, finance, transportation, and manufacturing.

Governments around the world have also recognized the importance of AI and have invested heavily in its development. In the United States, for example, the government has committed to investing over USD 2 billion in AI research and development through various initiatives, including the National Artificial Intelligence Research and Development Strategic Plan.

Investment in AI is also coming from the private sector, with large technology companies such as Amazon, Google, and Microsoft leading the way. These companies are investing heavily in AI research and development, as well as acquiring AI startups, in order to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

As AI continues to mature and become more widely adopted, it is likely to have a significant impact on the global economy, creating new opportunities for growth and innovation, as well as presenting new challenges and ethical considerations.

VPN Technologies Corp. is determined to be a force within the artificial intelligence revolution, providing our customers with leading-edge solutions and a glimpse into an exciting new world of possibilities for business and everyday life. From finance to healthcare, transportation technology to manufacturing – AI truly has no limits when it comes to potential applications and a new future driven by endless innovative capabilities.

VPN Technologies Inc. is a provider of Virtual Private Network (VPN) services to the retail market and SMEs.

Greentech Hydrogen Innovations Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of VPN Technologies, a startup energy company formed to identify opportunities in both the science for the purpose of commercialization and the development of products and services addressing the growth in a wide range of long-term hydrogen businesses related to global energy policy objectives and targets.

To learn more about VPN Technologies, please visit www.vpntech.ca or contact [email protected].

To learn more about Greentech Hydrogen Innovations, please visit www.greentechhydrogen.ca or contact [email protected].

