VUNO offers a suite of AI solutions in response to the COVID-19 outbreak: VUNO Med(R)- LungQuant(TM) and VUNO Med(R)-Chest X-ray(TM): COVID-19

SEOUL, South Korea, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic raging around the globe, VUNO, a member company of the Born2Global Centre, has decided to move quickly by joining the global coalition to help address some critical issues facing the international healthcare community today by putting AI into work. VUNO, as the leading AI medical imaging software company, has been inundated with requests over the last several weeks regarding how they can help doctors remain resilient and better respond to the spread of the infection and ultimately contribute to saving lives doing what they can do well.



The AI products for COVID-19 created by VUNO are available for free for anyone who wants to use our AI algorithms to analyze a chest X-ray or CT scan.

In an effort to help the medical community, VUNO accelerated the development and enhancement of their exiting AI algorithms to better meet the specific needs and demands from exhausted doctors who willingly put themselves at risk to save lives in the fight against COVID-19.

With that mission in mind, VUNO is now offering a suite of AI solutions VUNO Med®- LungQuant™ and VUNO Med®-Chest X-ray™: COVID-19, encompassing both lung X-ray and CT modalities respectively all at once. VUNO’s one-stop service offering will allow users to choose one or both algorithms to use depending on their own needs by simply visiting one website without the hassle of moving from different AI systems.

The special versions of two AI products are released this week. These are web-based services available at https://covid19.vunomed.com/ for free for anyone who wants to use VUNO’s AI algorithms to analyze a chest X-ray or CT scan.

What VUNO Solutions Offer

The common theme of the two AI solutions is to empower healthcare providers to provide better patient care by assisting them in the screening, diagnosis, and management of COVID-19 infected patients using our AI technology. They are developed to help protect healthcare providers from burnout or help overworked doctors on the edge of exhaustion in virus fight make a speedier and more accurate diagnostic decision in a difficult time like now. In addition, VUNO’s cloud-based service offering will enable remote result reading and tracking of the status of patients infected with COVID-19, where radiologists are not readily available.



VUNO Med®- LungQuant™ and VUNO Med®-Chest X-ray™: COVID-19 ver.

In Korea, a major hospital in Daegu, the hardest-hit area and two local governments in Gangwon Province are actively using VUNO Med®-Chest X-ray™ in response to the outbreak. They told VUNO that the instant and visualized results with a colored heatmap from the solution are very helpful to triage patients with suspected infection of the virus, especially when they cannot see the X-ray images clearly due to fogged goggles they have to wear all day long.

Medical institutions and healthcare providers are encouraged to make the best use of VUNO’s free online service offering available at https://covid19.vunomed.com/.

For more detailed information on VUNO, visit https://www.vuno.co/.

