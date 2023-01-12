VVDN strengthens its services portfolio with the addition of Automotive Engineering and Manufacturing Services for global markets

GURUGRAM, India, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — VVDN Technologies, a global provider of embedded product engineering, manufacturing and digital services and solutions company, announced that it will expand its portfolio by offering automotive engineering and manufacturing services to automotive OEMs, suppliers, fleet owners and start-ups globally.

In the domain of Automotive, VVDN comes with the capabilities in designing, developing and manufacturing automotive products from driver assistance solutions to digital cockpit solutions including Mirrorless Camera System, ADAS, Battery Management System (BMS), Infotainment Systems, Digital Instrument Clusters, Surround View System (SVS) and Telematics Control Unit (TCU). There is also deep focus on E-Mobility by supporting designs for residential as well as commercial EV chargers across various geographies.

With strong focus on R&D, VVDN offers hardware and software development, RF design, system testing and mechanical services. The company has already set up automotive R&D centers in Gurugram, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Kochi along with state-of-the-art test labs. On the manufacturing front, the company has invested heavily on PCBA, Proto Shop, Mechanical Mold and Tooling for Auto components, Injection Molding, Die Casting, Sheet Metal, etc.

VVDN’s digital team is also working on the cloud suite, a rich toolbox of cloud-enabled software to help automotive manufacturers adapt different applications such as telematics, E-Mobility etc. and help embrace digital technologies.

Vivek Bansal, President and Co-founder, VVDN Technologies: “We are very much looking forward to bringing our deep expertise in the automotive electronics which will augment VVDN’s services revenue. VVDN has been partnering with leading automotive manufacturers, tier I suppliers, by helping them design, develop and manufacture their next generation electronics. Not just the electronics but even software has revolutionized the automotive industry. We are excited to offer end-to-end value in the application development such as telematics, E-Mobility etc. which is critical to the digital transformation and growth of our customers.”

VVDN is participating in Auto Expo 2023 – Components show in New Delhi, from Jan 12-Jan 15. The company will be showcasing a lot of solutions demonstrating its capabilities in electronics engineering, mechanical, manufacturing as well as digital space.

VVDN Booth: Hall 3FF, Booth B36

For scheduling meetings, contact: info@vvdntech.com

About VVDN:

VVDN is a Product Engineering & Manufacturing company focused on designing & manufacturing end-to-end products across several technology vertical markets (5G, DataCenter, Networking and Wi-Fi, Vision, Automotive, IoT, Cloud & Apps). VVDN’s India HQ is located at Gurgaon, India and its North America HQ’s is located in Fremont, CA, USA. VVDN serves global customers across several regions including US, Canada, Europe, India, Vietnam, Korea, and Japan. VVDN has 11 advanced Product Engineering Centres in India and across the globe, and 7 Manufacturing facilities located at Manesar, Gurgaon, and Pollachi, Tamil Nadu, India, which includes in-house best-in-class SMT Factory, Molding & Tooling Factory, Die Casting, Antenna Assembly, metal stamping, Product Assembly Factory, and Product Certifications labs. VVDN’s Engineering & Manufacturing facilities are fully compiled to develop & manufacture Enterprise, Consumer, Industrial, and Automotive-grade products.

