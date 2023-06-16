W BALI – SEMINYAK BRINGS THE ANNUAL HAPPENING OF THE YEAR: SUMMER SOUNDWAVE 2023

Get ready to be mind-blown at the most awaited event of the year and make your summer holiday an unforgettable one!

BALI, Indonesia, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — W Bali – Seminyak is excited to bring the most anticipated happening of the year, Summer Soundwave. This annual summer party will be held on Saturday, 15 July 2023 starting from 4 PM until late. Showcasing two stages, guests are welcome anytime as we party from day to night featuring International headliners and Bali’s renowned Hip Hop DJs.



Summer Soundwave 2023

The party will kick off at 4 PM prior to the magical golden hour, featuring the fresh sounds of W Bali’s resident DJs – Damian Saint and Nanda – who will set the ambiance as the sun fades into the background.

As the sun sets, international headliners, DJ Tara Brooks and DJ Didi Han will take over the main stage overlooking the famed Seminyak beach and light up the dancefloor with their groovy beats. Wrapping up the evening with a bang, Canadian DJ, record producer, and record executive – A-TRAK – will take center stage with his mind-blowing beats.

A-TRAK founded Fool’s Gold Records with Armand Van Helden and even toured and collaborated with Kanye West. Though he has nurtured a strong attachment to hip-hop, his musical tastes are not limited to the genre, making his achievements as a DJ and producer extremely diverse.

Dance the night away at the hip-hop stage as the party will go all out featuring a lineup of the island’s most renowned DJs including Stan, Goodgrip, Jeremy Jay and B455.

Set to be the hottest party of the year, sip on W Bali’s crowd-favorite tipples and signature cocktails while indulging their appetite over at the delicious food stations. An interactive photo booth will allow guests to capture Insta-worthy moments of the day to share on their social media.

To amplify guests’ experience, VIP tables and room packages are available to take your party experience to the next level.

To purchase tickets and book VIP tables, please visit www.woobarbali.com/restaurant

For more information, please call +62 361 3000 106 or email bf.wbali@whotels.com.

Media contact:

Jonathan Jeremy

B&F Marketing Manager

Jonathan.Jeremy@whotels.com

Entrance tickets information:

Early bird : IDR 250,000 (Immediately until sold out)

Online ticket : IDR 500,000

Tickets are available at Bali.com, please visit this link: https://bali.com/product/ticket-w-summer-soundwave/

Press Images and Promotional Materials:

Summer Soundwave 2023 – Google Drive