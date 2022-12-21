WA Electronic Music Festival ROAM Confirms 2023 Dates, Announces International Artists

Top Aussie export Anna Lunoe and German selector Helena Hauff lead the lineup announcement for brand new electronic festival ROAM.

ROAM will land in Western Australia in early March 2023, set to take place at a venue within 90 minutes drive of the Perth CBD. Lunoe and Hauff will be joined by other top-line acts such as Overmono, Sub Focus, Netsky, Ren Zukii, and Tina Says.

Helena Hauff: Boiler Room x Dekmantel Set

[embedded content]

On the local front, Torren Foot, Willaris. K, Late Nite Tuff Guy, Godlands, Set Mo, Shockone, and Choomba will be among those delivering sets. Check out the full lineup below – more artists are set to be announced in the coming months.

“We’re thrilled to bring together some of the world’s best international and local electronic artists for what will be a truly one-of-its-kind experience for WA,” ROAM managing director Daniel Arrigoni said in a statement.

“It’s been a long time since a quality camping music festival has been delivered in WA and we believe now really is the right time for it. We have focused our search on a new home for ROAM Festival and have secured an incredible location just 90 minutes drive from Perth.”

The festival was due to take place in March 2022, but was postponed due to government travel restrictions. First-release tickets are on sale now, and will set you back $299.

ROAM Festival Lineup

Friday, 3rd March – Sunday, 5th March 2023, venue TBC

First release tickets on sale now via ROAM Festival website.

Anna Lunoe (Aus)

Billy Xane (Aus)

Born on Road feat. Aries b2b Kelvin 373 b3b Selecta J-Man (UK)

Bradley Zero (UK)

Cassettes for Kids (Aus)

Choomba (Aus)

Ekko & Sidetrack (Aus)

Flowidus (Aus)

Godlands (Aus)

Hamdi (UK)

Helena Hauff (GE)

HWLS (Aus)

I Jordan (UK)

Interplanetary Criminal (UK)

Jaguar (UK)

Jordan Brando (Aus)

K Motionz (UK)

Late Nite Tuff Guy (Aus)

Latifa Tee (Aus)

Lee Mvtthews (NZ)

LF System (UK)

Little Fritter (Aus)

Luude (Aus)

Mainphase (UK)

Netsky (Bel)

Overmono (UK)

PARIS (Aus)

Ren Zukii (Aus)

Sam Alfred (Aus)

Sammythesinner (Aus)

Set Mo (Aus)

Shockone (Aus)

Sly Chaos (NZ)

Solomon France (Aus)

State of Mind (NZ)

Subsonic (UK)

Tina Says (Aus)

Torren Foot (Aus)

Turno (UK)

V O E (Aus)

Willaris. K (Aus)

Wongo (Aus)

Wyn (Aus)Zombie Cats (Aus)

Further Reading

Hardwell & Timmy Trumpet Lead Ultra Australia’s 2023 Phase 1 Lineup

Music in Exile Announces Lineup for Summer Fundraiser

Sugababes Announce 2023 Australian Reunion Shows