WAAX Announce Australian ‘At Least I’m Free’ Tour Dates

Meanjin/Brisbane outfit WAAX have announced a national run of tour dates. The upcoming national trek is in support for the group’s forthcoming second album, At Least I’m Free, which arrives on 12th August.

The group’s 21-date national album tour will see them kicking things off in Canberra on 6th October, before visiting New South Wales, Tasmania, Queensland, South Australia, and Western Australia, before wrapping things up with a pair of Victorian shows in early December. The tour itself follows on from their sold-out national ‘Dangerous’ tour back in April and May.

WAAX – ‘Read Receipts’

[embedded content]

“We cannot wait to see everyone out on the road, it’s going to be so special,” explained frontwoman Maz DeVita. “We didn’t get a chance to tour our last album so this one will make up for lost time! It will be a super exciting immersive world for our community to party in.”

WAAX released their debut album, Big Grief, in August 2019, though plans to tour the record from March 2020 were thwarted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the group managed to pivot expertly, showcasing their live style during lockdowns due to the likes of the ‘Up In The Airlock’ series from Brisbane’s Airlock Studios and creative agency Method To My Madness.

At Least I’m Free is set for release 12th August.

WAAX – At Least I’m Free Australian Tour

Thursday, 6th October – Kambri, Canberra, ACT

Friday, 7th October – Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, 8th October – Uni Hall, Wollongong, NSW

Thursday, 13th October – Pub Rock Diner, Devonport, TAS

Friday, 14th October – Royal Oak, Launceston, TAS

Saturday, 15th October – Altar, Hobart, TAS

Thursday, 20th October – The Northern, Byron Bay, NSW

Friday, 21st October – Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour, NSW

Saturday, 22nd October – Burleigh Bazaar, Gold Coast, QLD

Friday, 4th November – The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, 5th November – Eleven, Sunshine Coast, QLD

Thursday, 10th November – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide, SA

Friday, 11th November – Freo Social, Fremantle, WA

Saturday, 12th November – Prince Of Wales, Bunbury, WA

Friday, 18th November – The Cambridge, Newcastle, NSW

Saturday, 19th November – Sunken Monkey, Erina, NSW

Friday, 25th November – Seabreeze Hotel, Mackay, QLD

Saturday, 26th November – The Warehouse, Townsville, QLD

Sunday, 27th November – Edgehill Tavern, Cairns, QLD

Friday, 2nd December – 170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, 3rd December – Torquay Hotel, Torquay, VIC

Tickets on sale now.

Further Reading

WAAX Shares Video For New Single ‘Read Receipts’

WAAX Make A Smashing Return With ‘Most Hated Girl’

Watch WAAX Put Heavy Spin On Basement Jaxx’s ‘Good Luck’ For Triple J Like A Version