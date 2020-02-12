WAAX Have Just Announced A Huge National Album Tour

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on February 13, 2020

With visceral, fire-throated anthems like ‘Labrador’, ‘FU’ and ‘I Am’, Brisbane’s WAAX released one of last year’s better Aussie punk records with Big Grief, and now the band have announced a national album tour to celebrate.

It’s a doozy of a run, taking in a dozen dates between late next month up until May. They’ll kick things off at Rock Rover in Fremantle on Saturday, 28th March before making their way throughout the rest of the country. They’ll be joined on tour by fellow Brisbanites Bugs.

Along with this headline run, WAAX will also be touring as part of this year’s Groovin the Moo lineup throughout April and May – so you’ve got plenty of chances to catch ’em live.

Check out tour dates below. Tickets go on sale next Monday, 17th February.

[embedded content]

WAAX ‘Big Grief’ National Tour 2020

Saturday, 28th March

Rock Rover, Fremantle

Tickets: Oztix

Sunday, 29th March

Mojo’s, Fremantle

Tickets: Oztix

Friday, 3rd April

The Metro, Sydney

Tickets: Ticketek

Saturday, 4th April

Northern Beaches PCYC, Dee Why

Tickets: Eventbrite

Thursday, 9th April

Chelsea Heights Hotel, Chelsea Heights

Tickets: Oztix

Friday, 10th April

Barwon Club Hotel, Geelong

Tickets: Oztix

Saturday, 11th April

Croxton Bandroom, Thornbury

Tickets: Oztix

Thursday, 16th April

Solbar, Maroochydore

Tickets: Oztix

Friday, 17th April

The Tivoli, Brisbane

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Saturday, 18th April

Kingscliff Beach Hotel, Kingscliff

Tickets: Oztix

Friday, 1st May

Uni Bar, Hobart

Tickets: Moshtix

Thursday, 7th May

The Northern, Byron Bay

Tickets: Oztix