WAAX Have Just Announced A Huge National Album Tour

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on February 13, 2020
With visceral, fire-throated anthems like ‘Labrador’, ‘FU’ and ‘I Am’, Brisbane’s WAAX released one of last year’s better Aussie punk records with Big Grief, and now the band have announced a national album tour to celebrate.
It’s a doozy of a run, taking in a dozen dates between late next month up until May. They’ll kick things off at Rock Rover in Fremantle on Saturday, 28th March before making their way throughout the rest of the country. They’ll be joined on tour by fellow Brisbanites Bugs.
Along with this headline run, WAAX will also be touring as part of this year’s Groovin the Moo lineup throughout April and May – so you’ve got plenty of chances to catch ’em live.
Check out tour dates below. Tickets go on sale next Monday, 17th February.
WAAX ‘Big Grief’ National Tour 2020
Saturday, 28th March
Rock Rover, Fremantle
Tickets: Oztix
Sunday, 29th March
Mojo’s, Fremantle
Tickets: Oztix
Friday, 3rd April
The Metro, Sydney
Tickets: Ticketek
Saturday, 4th April
Northern Beaches PCYC, Dee Why
Tickets: Eventbrite
Thursday, 9th April
Chelsea Heights Hotel, Chelsea Heights
Tickets: Oztix
Friday, 10th April
Barwon Club Hotel, Geelong
Tickets: Oztix
Saturday, 11th April
Croxton Bandroom, Thornbury
Tickets: Oztix
Thursday, 16th April
Solbar, Maroochydore
Tickets: Oztix
Friday, 17th April
The Tivoli, Brisbane
Tickets: Ticketmaster
Saturday, 18th April
Kingscliff Beach Hotel, Kingscliff
Tickets: Oztix
Friday, 1st May
Uni Bar, Hobart
Tickets: Moshtix
Thursday, 7th May
The Northern, Byron Bay
Tickets: Oztix