“Wacky Kiray thankful to host new show during the pandemic”

‘Kalderoke’ host Wacky Kiray talks about working as a comedian and host during the new normal.

After being introduced as one of the hosts of the new cooking and singing show Phoenix SUPER LPG’s Kalderoke: The Singing and Cooking Showdown, Wacky Kiray said he is feeling very blessed even during the time of a pandemic.

“Actually ang sarap ng feeling eh kasi dati lang akong jester sa ABS-CBN. Kumbaga pag may commercial, ako ang nag-je-jester at nagpapatawa tapos ang laking oportunidad ang binigay sa akin dito ng ABS-CBN Foundation at Phoenix Super LPG Kalderoke na mag-host dito sa Kalderoke. Sobrang ang laking oportunidad. Sobrang magandang blessings na binigay nila sa akin,” he shared during the Kalderoke mediacon held last November 10.

Having to shoot a weekly show under the new normal was a big challenge for Kiray, who is used to performing in front of a big audience. “Kasi everyday ang trabaho natatandaan ko pa, mag-te-taping ako sa ABS-CBN tapos pagkatapos ko mag-taping didiretso ako ng comedy bar, ang laking pagbabago. Ibang iba, Nasanay kasi kami na pag nagpapatawa kami, maraming maraming tumatawa at may interaction. Pero ngayon kami kami na lang mismo. Eh ilan lang kami dito lima lang kami or pito. Nagtatawanan lang kami sa sarili namin, ganun. Kaya ang hirap,” he explained.

After doing home quarantine since March, the talented Kapamilya talent said he has learned to live more frugally this year. “Natutunan ko yung sobrang magtipid. Sobra ako magtipid ngayon eh. Di ba dati gastos tayo ng gastos? Ngayon, sobra na akong magtipid. Kung ano na lang yung nandun sa bahay, yun na lang ang kinakain ko. At saka naikot ko din yung iba’t ibang luto ng sardinas. Yung mga ayudang binibigay kasi di ba maglalagay ka ng monoblock sa labas? Kinukuha ko yung mga ayuda and naikot ko yung sardinas,” he shared.

Watch the Phoenix SUPER LPG’s Kalderoke: The Singing and Cooking Showdown starting November 14, 2020 at 8:30 am, on the Kapamilya Channel.

Hosted by comedian Wacky Kiray and the “Crystal Voice of Asia” singer Sheryn Regis along with celebrity judges chef Rolando “Chef Lau” Laudico; actress, comedian, and singer, Tuesday Vargas; Star Music composer and songwriter, Jonathan Manalo; and Phoenix SUPER LPG’s Category Marketing Manager, Marc Salboro.

For more information, on Kalderoke: The Singing and Cooking Showdown, visit www.pnxsuperlpgkalderoke.ph.