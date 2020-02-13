Wage board reminds public: There’s a more important event on February 14

MANILA, Philippines – It appears that there is more to February 14 than just Valentine’s Day, especially for people who have no special companions.

The National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC) made sure to remind workers, especially those who are single, of the bright side of life: February 14 also coincides with the payday, as the regular payday — February 15 — falls on a Saturday.

“Anong meron sa February 14? Payday, para sa mga single (What is happening on February 14? It’s payday, for those who are single),” NWPC said in a Facebook post that has gone viral, with over 5,300 shares as of Thursday.

“Wala ka mang love life, may career ka naman (You may have no love life, but you have your career),” the government agency added.

Netizens chimed in on NWPC’s reminder, with one saying that I love you’s cannot cure rumbling stomachs — contrary to the 1994 Eagles’ hit “Love Will Keep Us Alive.”

“Hindi ka mapapakain ng I love you na yan (That I love yous cannot feed you),” one commenter said. “Mas mahalaga ang sahod at career. Self love din (Salaries and careers are more important, including self-love.)”

“Wala akong pake sa mga rosas at tsokolate na yan, Mas mahalaga parin saken yung may sweldo ako (I don’t care about gifts like roses and chocolates. Having my salary is still more important to me),” another commenter noted.

However, one of the Facebook users noted that life is sometimes unfair — because some people have their careers and love lives at the same time.

“Eh sila may career na may love life pa! Supalpal pa rin (But some have careers but also have love lives! We still lose),” a Facebook user added.

Valentine’s Day in the Philippines is a complicated event: while some would go out on dates with their special someone, others scowl at the fanfare because they have no one to celebrate with.

Just recently, an online marketing company conducted a survey, which showed that 9 out of 10 Filipinos prefer selling items gifted by their ex-girlfriends and ex-boyfriends, to let go of the past and earn some money.

