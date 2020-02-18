“‘Wait ‘til we’re ready’: Bretman Rock asks fans to respect boyfriend’s privacy”

Internet sensation Bretman Rock appealed to fans to respect his decision to keep the identity of his boyfriend private.

“Wait ‘til we’re ready.”

This after he was made aware of a post claiming to “expose” the identity of his beau that recently made rounds on social media.

In a tweet, the Filipino YouTuber stressed that his boyfriend does not have any social media accounts.

“Y’all so damn weird. I mentioned so many times my boyfriend does not have any social media. Yes, people who don’t have social media exist,” he said.

“Stop getting random people involved. Y’all so damn creepy. Just wait till we’re ready,” he added.

Having shared a huge chunk of his life on the Internet since he was 16, including his personal problems and some family matters, Bretman said that his relationship is the only thing he wants to keep to himself at the moment, and wishes for his followers to respect that.

“I shared my whole life on the Internet since I was 16. I share high school, adolescence, my own personal problems, and even my family. My love life is the only thing I have left to keep private for myself,” he wrote.

“Please respect that, I’m not asking for much. Wait ‘till we’re ready,” he added.

Based on the 22-year-old’s social media accounts, the couple has been together for a while now. In an interview, Bretman had revealed that his boyfriend is from Mexico. He also said in a previous Instagram Stories post that his beau prefers confidentiality, and does not like being on camera.