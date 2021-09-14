Waive September power rate increase, Zarate asks Meralco

Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate urged the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) to waive the power rate increase scheduled for September.

Meralco earlier announced an increase of P0.1055 per kilowatt-hour (KWh) this month. This will mean an additional charge of P21 in the monthly bills of customers consuming 200 kWh.

The power rate increase “will certainly add yet another burden to consumers, who are already electrified by rising cost of living due to the pandemic-aggravated crisis,” Zarate said.

“Our call is for Meralco to waive these power rate increases,” the lawmaker said.

Zarate said that Meralco would still earn profit “but it would not be as large and it would definitely not cause their bankruptcy.”

“What Meralco conveniently does not say is that it is also the owner, wholly or partially, of several power generation companies, some of which even act as self-dealing and favored Meralco electricity suppliers,” the lawmaker added.

He explained that as owner of gencos, Meralco profits not only from an increase in power generation cost but from all the revenues.



Zarate said that the cost of generating power that Meralco calls pass-on charges “goes back to Meralco’s pockets via its gencos.”

Reacting to the lawmaker’s appeal, Meralco spokesman Joe Zaldarriaga said that “No less than the government said that Power Supply Agreements resulting from the 2019 Competitive Selection Process that was implemented beginning 2020 brought down the average generation charge to P4.38/kWh, or 16% lower than 2019’s average of P5.22/kWh.”

That was equivalent to consumer savings of about P8.4 billion, Zaldarriaga said.

“What partly drove higher power costs this month were the generation rates of First Gas plants, which provide one-third of Meralco’s energy requirements, and whose rates have already increased by around 25% or P1 per kWh year-to-date,” he said.

“We also reiterate that these generation charges, being passed through in nature just like transmission, taxes and other charges, do not accrue to distribution utilities like Meralco and thus no amount is retained by the DUs,” Zaldarriaga added.