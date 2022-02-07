Wak Doyok and Fizo Omar joined the OctaFX teamOctaFX Ambassadors.jpeg

Popular influencers Wak Doyok and Fizo Omar became the first brand ambassadors of OctaFX in Malaysia. As part of their collaboration with the global broker, the celebrities will participate in joint projects about investments designed for anyone interested in the topic.

Over the collaboration course, the celebrities will share how they managed to make investing a part of their lifestyle and showcase what it’s like to invest in your future. Together with the broker, they will launch several joint projects open to anyone interested in finance.

Fizo Omar believes that it is easy to lose focus on one’s financial well-being in the daily fuss: ‘Being an actor is both exciting and challenging. I live at a fast pace, participate in many projects simultaneously, travel a lot, and try to make enough time for my family. In this bustle, it’s essential to keep preserving and multiplying my hard-earned capital.’

Fizo Omar and Wak Doyok follow two different careers, yet both are interested in investing. They engaged with OctaFX long before becoming its brand ambassadors. Both influencers took part in the OctaFX project ‘Honest Stories of Success’ and, more importantly, remain the broker’s active traders. Fizo Omar started investing with OctaFX two years ago, and Wak Doyok has been a loyal client for five years.

‘I am passionate about my work in fashion, but I also feel more secure when I diversify my sources of income,’ the fashion guru said. ‘Don’t underestimate the significance of investing in the modern world. You can’t make the most of your finances unless you invest. I hope our joint projects with OctaFX will help more people learn to manage their money.’

Most people got to know Wak Doyok and Fizo Omar when they were already established and prosperous. No one knows about the challenges they overcame on their way to success. As part of the collaboration with OctaFX, the influencers will reveal the ups and downs of their journeys to career and investment achievements.

Stay tuned for the collaborative projects’ announcements.