“‘Wala akong kliyente for 2 months’: DJ Squammy lands a project with Kim Chiu’s ‘Bawal Lumabas’ full track”

DJ Squammy shared why he decided to incorporate a beat to Kim Chiu’s ‘Bawal Lumabas’ statement.

DJ Squammy shared that he did not have any gigs for two months prior to collaborating with Kim Chiu for the full track of “Bawal Lumabas (The Classroom Song).” DJ Squammy was the reason why Kim Chiu’s blunder during the #LabanKapamilya Facebook live became a viral song online after he incorporated a beat to Kim’s statement.

“Meron akong recording studio kumbaga kaya napag-tripan ko ‘yan kasi wala akong kliyente ngayon eh mga 2 months na,” DJ Squammy told Kim in the latter’s YouTube vlog.

After the song became popular online, Star Music contacted him and the collaboration happened.

[embedded content]

He shared that he really liked how Kim uttered her “Bawal Lumabas” statement during the live streaming so he thought that it would make a good song.

“Kasi nong narinig ko ‘yun, ako sa technical side ako eh, nag-a-arrange ako, nagpro-produce ako. Narinig ko ‘yung pagkakabigkas mo… Sabi ko perfect ‘to ha. ‘Pag ito nilatagan ko ng solid na beat kakabit ‘to tapos mas ma-emphasize pa natin ‘yung meaning sa bawat phrase non. Ako naiintindihan ko na nag-stutter ka lang sa words na kukunin kasi naging emotional ka don, naintindihan namin ‘yun,” he said.

The full track was first released by Kim in her YouTube vlog on May 18.

“This is something nice and positive out of the negative na nangyari noong mga nakaraang araw. Actually dito sa nangyari na ito ang dami kong nakita na maraming gustong tumulong… At the end of the day marami talaga ‘yung gustong tumulong sa atin, mag-reach out to give help,” Kim said during their YouTube vlog discussion.

The lyric video for “Bawal Lumabas (The Classroom Song) has already amassed more than 800K views as of this writing.