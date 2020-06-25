“Walang forever: 5 biggest celebrity breakups that totally broke our hearts”

Celebrity couples come and go all the time, however, the recent years saw many unexpected splits.

Celebrity couples come and go all the time, however, the recent years saw many unexpected splits. Some of these breakups were so shocking and devastating that, in fact, we’re still trying to come to terms with them. Below, a list of the biggest local celebrity breakups that have made us gasp, cry, and question if it’s really true what they say that “#WalangForever.”

Kim Chiu and Gerald Anderson

Kim Chiu and Gerald Anderson met inside the Pinoy Big Brother house during the reality television show’s third season in 2006. Together, they were known as KimErald, and were a love team for several projects such as the hit film Paano Na Kaya and series Sana Maulit Muli and Tayong Dalawa. Their onscreen partnership eventually translated into real life, however, they ended up calling it quits in 2010.

Kim is now in a relationship with her new onscreen partner Xian Lim, while Gerald remains single, following his controversial breakup with actress Bea Alonzo.

Carlo Aquino and Angelica Panganiban

Carlo Aquino and Angelica Panganiban were each other’s first official relationship when they were teenagers. Despite going through two breakups, the former couple managed to become friends, and, in 2018, stirred speculations of a rekindled romance when they co-starred in the romantic film Exes Baggage. However, last year, Angelica shocked the public after declaring that she would distance herself from Carlo, saying the “negativity” of the followers had affected their relationship. At the time, speculations circulated that Carlo was dating another woman as snapshots of him on vacation with model Trina Candaza surfaced online.

In an interview last March, Carlo, who has since made public his relationship with Trina, said that he and Angelica are “civil,” and that “there’s no awkwardness, at least on my part, because Angge (Angelica’s nickname) and I have known each other for a long time.”

However, Angelica, in an interview a year prior, had categorically stated that that she is no longer friends with Carlo. “Matagal na rin. Basta matagal na rin [kaming nawalan ng communication],” she said.

Elmo Magalona and Janella Salvador

Elmo Magalona and Janella Salvador met on the set of the primetime series Born for You. The onscreen pair, who went on to star in films My Fairy Tail Love Story and Bloody Crayons, then became a couple, until they had a falling out in 2018, the same year the actress, in a shocking interview with the Philippine Star, accused the actor of physically hurting her. In the interview, Janella also admitted that she resumed seeing a psychiatrist two weeks after that incident and that Elmo had done the same.

Asked if she still loves Elmo, Janella replied: “I did say na love ko siya. Hindi naman ganoon kabilis mawawala ‘yon.”

Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto

Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto broke up last year after more than two years of dating. They announced their split during a joint interview for ABS-CBN News, with the actress saying, “For now, babalik muna kami sa pinagsimulan namin. We’re now best of friends. We managed to be the bestest of friends and if the fans are worried, we can assure them that there is nothing to worry about. JoshLia is very much alive.”

The two started as the onscreen pair JoshLia. Their rise to fame traces back to 2016, when they were first paired in the Metro Manila Film Festival entry Vince and Kath and James. They went on to star in several more projects, including the teleserye Ngayon at Kailanman and films Block Z, I Love You, Hater, Unexpectedly Yours, and Love You To the Stars and Back.

James Reid and Nadine Lustre

James Reid and Nadine Lustre seemed like the perfect couple, however, the pair shocked the public when they announced their split last January. In a joint statement released via an episode of Tonight with Boy Abunda , the two, who have been together for nearly four years, said, “It’s true that we have split up, but not for all the reasons that are being spread on the tabloids and social media, but because after quiet and mature conversations, we decided to focus on ourselves not only for our careers but more for our personal growth as we are still young and we want to achieve as much as we can.”

As an onscreen couple, James and Nadine had their breakthrough in 2014 via the big-screen romcom Diary ng Panget.” But it wasn’t until later when their onscreen romance bled into real life. Their romantic milestone unfolded in February 2016, when the actor publicly declared his love for Nadine at the close of their joint concert at the Araneta Coliseum.

To know more about these couples, watch the video below:

[embedded content]