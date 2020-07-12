“‘Walang-wala ako nun’: Alessandra De Rossi recalls praying for role in Netflix hit ‘Through Night and Day’”

Alessandra De Rossi shared how the notebook she used in Iceland became a sign that her film would land on Netflix someday.

As Alessandra de Rossi’s film “Through Night and Day” with Paolo Contis hit the fourth spot on Netflix Philippines’ list of most viewed films and TV shows, the character actress recalled how the project became an answered prayer for her back in 2018.

It all started when Noreen Capili, the screenwriter for the film, told a netizen how Alessandra often becomes choosy when it comes to accepting projects both for television and the big screen.

“Choosy po talaga si @msderossi sa mga movies niya. Ayaw niya masira filmography niya sa IMDB. Tingnan nyo, lahat ng movies niya puro Rated A or Rated B,” Noreen said. She added: “Choosy din siya sa mga roles sa TV! Kasi ibibigay niya talaga best niya! Yes kahit doon sa role niya na tatlo ulo niya!”

To which Alessandra responded: “Walang-wala ako nung time na yun! Ipinagdasal ko kay Lord magka-work. The following day, may offer ako.. Tatlo nga lang ulo ang role? Medyo comedy si God. I wasn’t specific. Sabi ko, work God, by tomorrow, kahit ano .. HE DID IT … okay go!”

Thanking everyone who have shown love and support for her film, she stated: “Thank you po sa mga nagtweet sa akin about #throughnightandday. Gusto ko man ilike lahat, bilang pasasalamat, eh baka maumay mga followers ko at maisip na feel naman nito?! Dahil nakikita pag nilalike lang diba? Kaya nga nakakakita ako ng porn sa twitter? Ano toh! Salamat!”

Alessandra, in another thread, shared some interesting details about the film including the fact that she almost wrote the screenplay for it.

She wrote: “Ako dapat magsusulat ng TNAD dahil buo naman na yung kwento sa isip ko. Sa sobrang pressure sa soap noon, kasi leading lady daw ako doon, di ko magawa! Pinasulat ko kay @noringai dahil idol/mentor/bff ko sya. Sabi ko, ako na lang magdidirek! Go girl!”

The actress added: Noong nabasa ko yung script ni @noringai, na pressure ako. Masyado akong nagandahan, 100x better sa kaya kong gawin, dahil di ako writer. Natakot ako na baka masira ko yung film. I’m glad si direk Veronica Velasco ang gumawa. Salamat direk and noreen! BUTI NALANG! MAHUSAY!”

Shot in 2018, Alessandra also shared how the notebook she used in Iceland became a sign that her film would land on Netflix someday.

“At ang notebook. Si God talaga! May sign na dati pa,” she wrote.

“Through Night and Day” follows the story of Ben (Paolo Contis) and Jen (Alessandra de Rossi) and how a trip to Iceland tested the couple’s relationship.