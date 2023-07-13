WalangPasok: Class suspensions for July 14 due to Tropical Depression Dodong

MANILA, PHILIPPINES — Several classes in both private and public schools were suspended Friday, July 14, due to Tropical Depression Dodong.

The state weather bureau said Dodong – the fourth tropical cyclone to hit the Philippines in 2023 – is forecast to cross northern Luzon on Friday. It may initially go northwestward over Cagayan Valley before veering west-northwestward to Ilocos Region.

As of 7:50 a.m., July 14, classes were suspended in the following provinces due to bad weather:

San Fernando, Pampanga (all levels)

Cagayan (pre-school to senior high school)

Dodong was a low pressure area that intensified into a tropical depression early Friday morning.

Dodong already made landfall in Dinapigue, Isabela, as of 5:00 a.m. Friday and was in the vicinity of San Mariano, Isabela, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of 75 kph.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 over 16 areas where strong winds between 39 and 61 kph may be expected – posing “minimal to minor threat to life and property.”

The state weather bureau warned that flooding and rain-induced landslides are likely to happen in the following areas under Signal No. 1:

Cagayan

Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Apayao

Kalinga

Abra

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Northern portion of Pangasinan (San Nicolas, San Manuel, Sison, San Fabian, Pozorrubio, Bolinao, Bani, City of Alaminos, Sual, Labrador, Lingayen, Agno, Binmaley, Dagupan City, San Jacinto, Mangaldan, Anda),

Northern and central portions of Aurora (Maria Aurora, San Luis, Baler, Dipaculao, Dinalungan, Casiguran, Dilasag)

