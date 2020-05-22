Wanda Sports Group Company Limited Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, May 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (the “Company”, and together with its consolidated entities, “Wanda Sports,” the “Group” or “we”) (NASDAQ: WSG), a leading global sports events, media and marketing platform, has today filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov as well as through Wanda Sports’ website at http://investor.wsg.cn/. Holders of Wanda Sports’ securities may also request a printed copy free of charge by emailing ir@wsg.cn.

About Wanda Sports Group

Wanda Sports Group is a leading global sports events, media and marketing platform with a mission to unite people in sports and enable athletes and fans to live their passions and dreams. Through our businesses, including Infront and, pending its sale, The IRONMAN Group, we have significant intellectual property rights, long-term relationships and broad execution capabilities, enabling us to deliver unrivalled sports event experiences, creating access to engaging content and building inclusive communities. We offer a comprehensive array of events, marketing and media services through three primary segments: Mass Participation, Spectator Sports and Digital, Production, Sports Solutions (DPSS). Our full-service platform creates value for our partners and clients as well as other stakeholders in the sports ecosystem, from rights owners, to brands and advertisers, and to fans and athletes.

Headquartered in China, Wanda Sports Group has more than 60 offices and 1,600 employees around the world. For more information, please visit http://investor.wsg.cn/investor-relations.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to management quotes and our financial outlook. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “potential,” “plan,” “goal” and similar statements. We may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in our periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), in our annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees to third parties. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements and, consequently, could be affected by the uncertain and unprecedented impact of COVID-19 on our business and operations and the related impact on our liquidity needs. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about: the impact of the spread of COVID-19 and related mitigation efforts on our business, operations and operating results; our goals and strategies, including following the completion of the sale of the IRONMAN Group; the expected growth in our industry; our expectations regarding our ability to attract rights-in partners and monetize their rights through rights-out arrangements; changes in consumer behavior and consumer and corporate spending, including as a result of the COVID-19 crisis; our ability to reach acceptable levels of engagement with our athletes following the COVID-19 crisis; our future business development, results of operations and financial condition; competition in our industry; general economic and business conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 crisis; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing as well as risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our registration statement on Form F-1, which is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will be made available in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC.

In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

