Wanderer Festival Adds Wolfmother, Alice Ivy and More to 2022 Lineup

The organisers of Pambula Beach festival Wanderer have shared their second lineup announcement for the event’s 2022 edition, which is set to run in the coastal New South Wales town from Friday, 23rd to Sunday, 25th September.

Wanderer’s second lineup announcement includes the likes of Wolfmother, Alice Ivy, Hayley Mary, Harvey Sutherland, The Dreggs, The Vanns, Maddy Jane and more.

These newly-announced artists join a bill that already includes The Dandy Warhols, Ziggy Alberts, DMA’S, The Teskey Brothers, Winston Surfshirt, Confidence Man and Jack River.

“I am so excited to be sharing this fantastic range of artists with you all,” commented the festival’s artistic director Ian Pidd. “At Wanderer we feel so confident that our audiences will leave the festival having seen and participated in performances and creative works that they didn’t even know existed and now can’t get enough of.”

See the lineup for this year’s Wanderer Festival below. A range of tickets (including three-day passes, one-day tickets, and camping) are on sale now from the festival’s website.

Wanderer Festival 2022

Ziggy Alberts

DMA’S

The Teskey Brothers

The Dandy Warhols

Confidence Man

Curtis Harding

Winston Surfshirt

Wolfmother

Sarah Blasko

Jack River

DZ Deathrays

Josh Pyke

Pierce Brothers

Emma Donovan and The Putbacks

Didirri

The Dreggs

Harvey Sutherland

Isabella Manfredi

The Grogans

Grentperez

Hayley Mary

Alice Ivy

The Vanns

B Wise

Maddy Jane

Muroki

Old Mervs

Maple Glider

Cookin’ on 3 Burners

Bakers Eddy

Jess Ribeiro

Body Type

Pania

Cousin Tony’s Brand New Firebird

Felicity Dowd

Robyn Martin

Tall Shaun and The Resolution Blues

Magic Machine

Heath Cullen

Anactoria

Gabadu

Djinama Yilaga

Benji and The Saltwater Soundsystem

Bega Sound Collective

The Scaramouche

Bega Valley Men’s Choir

