Wanted persons for kidnapping nabbed in Cainta, Rizal

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) bared the arrest of Ramil Madriaga, 55, and Jaime Patano, 53 in Cainta, Rizal for alleged kidnapping.

ADVERTISEMENT

PNP said joint police operatives, under the virtue of warrant of arrest for kidnapping for ransom, nabbed the suspects in front of a shopping center in Cainta at about 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12.

According to PNP, both Madriaga and Patano were involved in the kidnapping of cousins Mark and William Lu on June 3, 2022 in Tondo, Manila.

FEATURED STORIES

“Madriaga is listed as the [fifth] most wanted person of [the] anti kidnapping group [in the] national level,” PNP reported.

The following were confiscated from Mardiaga’s possession in time of his arrest: one caliber 45, one magazine for the said gun, 13 live ammo, firearms registration card, license to operate and possess firearm, a permit to carry firearms outside of residence or place of business, P1,000 bill, five wristwatches, one Philippine National Bank booklet, three eagles ball ring, four cell phones, and one black wallet containing various identification cards.

Meanwhile, only one cell phone, a wallet containing P6,050 and identification cards were recovered from Patano’s possession.

“[The suspects] were brought to Anti-Kidnapping Group Headquarters for documentation and for their temporary detention pending the return of Warrant of Arrest to the issuing court,” said PNP.

RELATED STORIES

JMS

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>