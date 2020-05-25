War veteran, 101, and daughter, 73, beat coronavirus

A World War II veteran and his daughter who reside in Maryland, United States, have both beat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Charles Barbier and daughter Kathryn Dean got sick around late April, and had to be confined for weeks at the COVID-19 ward of the nursing facility Westminster Healthcare Center, the New York Post reported yesterday, May 24.

“My dad is 101 so that’s a big accomplishment,” Dean said. “He survived a war, the depression and now this. He’s an amazing guy.”

Dean, who has a rare kidney disease, said she was more affected by the illness than her father was. She had a high fever, shortness of breath and no appetite for around five days. Because she was bedridden, she has to do physical therapy to regain her muscles.

Barbier, meanwhile, didn’t “understand too well but he did great,” she said. “They took very good care of us and we survived.”

After being isolated, the two were finally able to reunite on Friday, May 22, in the nursing home, though they still cannot see their family members.

“I’ve been wanting to see him for a while because I miss him and we can’t have family here. It’s difficult not being able to see the family,” she said.

Their recovery was in time for Memorial Day today, May 25 — the American holiday that honors those who died in military service to the country.

Barbier was a U.S. Army Air Corps vet in England, and he and his daughter would mark the holiday by eating out.

The father and daughter can still celebrate together as the facility plans to hold a cookout for Memorial Day. Niña V. Guno/JB

