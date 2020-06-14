Warm Sunday with cloudy skies, scattered afternoon rain showers – Pagasa

[embedded content]

MANILA, Philippines — Visayas, Mindanao and Palawan will have cloudy skies and scattered rains on Sunday due to the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone, state weather bureau said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) also warned possible lash floods and landslides in the said areas.

Meanwhile, rain showers and thunderstorms are expected in Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon in the afternoon.

“Fair, warm weather will prevail until early afternoon, but rain showers and thunderstorms are expected late afternoon,” Pagasa weather specialist Ariel Rojas said said an early Sunday morning weather bulletin.

Rojas added that no weather disturbance is expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility in the next three to five days.

