Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, Sunny Side Up Entertainment & Incubase Studio to launch ‘The Conjuring Universe Tour’ in 2023

A brand-new immersive experience will feature interactive installations and set recreations from iconic films in The Conjuring Universe

HONG KONG, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, Sunny Side Up Entertainment & Incubase Studio have teamed up to launch ‘The Conjuring Universe Tour’, an all-new immersive walk-through horror experience, featuring spine-chilling set recreations inspired by iconic scenes from Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema’s massively popular horror movies, including The Conjuring films, the Annabelle films and The Nun. The touring experience, which will open its first location in Hong Kong in 2023, is inspired bythe highest-grossing horror franchise of all time as its setting, serving seasoned fans and curious thrill-seekers alike with a first-hand horror experience.



The Conjuring Universe Tour

‘The Conjuring Universe Tour’ invites visitors to participate in a guided tour and experience the signature moments from The Conjuring Universe movies. The tour encompasses 15 areas which are inspired by classic scenes from the films and offers guests an interactive journey full of chilling surprises. Participants will be able to visit The Perron’s House, explore The Warren’s Artifact Room, and perhaps even encounter the Bloody Bride herself. An exciting line-up of exclusive merchandise released for this experience will also be available at the retail shop.

“We are proud to partner with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment for this brand new and unique interactive experience that celebrates some of the most iconic horror films of all time. Pioneers of a new standard in the horror genre, The Conjuring Universe films inspired our production of this unique experience with its portrayal of spine-chilling paranormal events through its memorable cinematography and intriguing storytelling.” says Sion Yip, Managing Director of Incubase Studio, a creative studio associated with Sunny Side Up Entertainment.

‘The Conjuring Universe Tour’ will be welcoming guests in the first half of 2023. For more news, check out at https://bit.ly/TheConjuringUniverseTour, and follow @Incubase_studio on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Additional details will be announced soon.

ABOUT SUNNY SIDE UP ENTERTAINMENT

Based in Hong Kong, Sunny Side Up engages in organizing concerts, exhibitions, music festivals and other entertainment events in Asia, Europe and the US. SSU strives to strengthen its market position as the prime organizer and investor of entertainment events in the region and foster the development of the entertainment industry.

ABOUT INCUBASE STUDIO

At Incubase Studio, imaginations are conceived into reality. The studio curates the most exciting immersive experiences to celebrate and connect fandoms worldwide. Incubase Studio is an industry leader in the curation of unique immersive Experiences of the highest quality with engaging storytelling and interactive devices. Situated in Hong Kong, Incubase has built an extensive network of local and international partners throughout the years to efficiently execute event planning and touring operations.

ABOUT WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY GLOBAL THEMED ENTERTAINMENT

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment (WBDGTE), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences, is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, and licensing of location-based entertainment, live events, exhibits, and theme park experiences based on the biggest franchises, stories and characters from Warner Bros.’ film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network and more. WBDGTE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour and countless other experiences inspired by the Wizarding World, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more. With bestin- class partners, WBDGTE allows fans around the world to physically immerse themselves inside their favorite brands and franchises.