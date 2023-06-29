WA’s Out of the Woods Festival Returning in 2023 with DMA’S, The Temper Trap, Broods and More

After debuting in the Western Australian city of Busselton in 2022, festival Out of the Woods will return for a second edition later this year. This time around, it’s relocating to Esplanade Park in Fremantle, and running over Saturday, 7th and Sunday, 8th October.

This year’s lineup includes a stack of Australian favourites like The Temper Trap, DMA’S, Chet Faker, Montaigne, Winston Surfshirt, Meg Mac and Northeast Party House. British neo-psychedelica outfit Django Django are also on the bill, along with New Zealand duo Broods.

DMA’S – ‘Everybody’s Saying Thursday’s the Weekend’

Elsewhere on the bill are the likes of Boy & Bear, Kinder, Kita Alexander, KLP, Late Nite Tuff Guy, Ruby Fields, Slumberjack, Stace Cadet, Dulcie, Rabbit Island, Pond‘s Shiny Joe Ryan and more. See the full lineup below. Tickets for Out of the Woods 2023 will go on sale Wednesday, 5th July via Oztix. A pre-sale will kick off two days earlier on Monday, 3rd July. Register for that here.

Described as “a fiercely proud Western Australian owned and operated festival,” Out of the Woods’ promoters describe the event as “all about community, collaboration and diversity… a vibrant celebration where you can freely express and immerse yourself in new adventures.”

Out of the Woods’ inaugural edition took place in April last year, with a lineup that included Angus & Julia Stone, Ball Park Music, Hermitude, The Jungle Giants, Baker Boy, Faker, Jack River, Harvey Sutherland, Miiesha and more.

Out of the Woods 2023

Saturday, 7th and Sunday, 8th October – Esplanade Park, Fremantle

Boy & Bear

Broods (NZ)

Chet Faker

Django Django (UK)

DMA’S

Kinder

Kita Alexander

KLP

Late Nite Tuff Guy

Meg Mac

Montaigne

Northeast Party House

Ruby Fields

Skegss

Slumberjack

Stace Cadet

The Temper Trap

Winston Surfshirt

Adoration Station

Angie Colman

Chela

Claudie Joy

Clove

Dulcie

Finn Pearson

Get Down Club

Grunge Barbie

Homopolitan

Humble Armada

Jeff’s House

Loveshovel

Ningaloo Records

Paige Valentine

Project Bexx

The Psychotic Reactions

Ra Ra Viper

Rabbit Island

Shiny Joe Ryan & the Sky Dolphins

Smoked Trout

Smol Fish

UK Hun

Tickets on sale Wednesday, 5th July

