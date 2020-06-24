Washington Announces New Album ‘Batflowers’

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

Washington has finally announced the details of her highly anticipated new album Batflowers. In addition, she’s also dropped the official music video for the album’s lead single ‘Dark Parts’.

Batflowers is set to be Washington’s first album in six years, following the 2014 release of There, There.

“I’ve realised this is where I’m strongest – being given complete trust and full creative freedom in my work,” Washington said in a press statement.

“My incredible team enabled me to be involved on every level of the creative process and let me get as weird as I

want. It’s a fantastic feeling.”

She’s also unveiled the official video for ‘Dark Parts’, which received its release halfway through last month.

“This is who I am when I am dreaming,” Washington said of the song upon its release.

“This is me at 3 in the morning, sitting at the piano, trying to receive the night’s dark and put it into a song.”

Batflowers is set for release on Friday, 28th August.

Watch the video for ‘Dark Parts’ below.

