Waste facility in Bohol town catches fire

TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol –– The solid waste facility in Jagna town, Bohol caught fire and spewed thick smoke that lasted for several hours on Saturday morning.

Jagna councilor Anthony Aniscal said the town’s firefighters responded to the fire alarm at Jagna Integrated Solid Waste Management Office about 8 a.m. in Sitio Carmoli, Barangay Pagina.

At least 1,000 square meters of the piled dump were burned at the two-year-old facility.

The firefighters were assisted by their counterparts from the neighboring towns of Garcia Hernandez, Valencia, and Guindulman to contain the fire.

Jagna is 63 km from Tagbilaran City.

No one was hurt in the on-going fire.

The cause of the fire is being investigated./lzb

