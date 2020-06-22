WAT Medical Delivers 650,000 Digital Thermometers to Canadian Customers

VANCOUVER, BC, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — WAT Medical received an order for 650,000 digital thermometers from partners in Canada earlier this year. As of June, WAT Medical has finished manufacturing and delivering all of the requested units in a timely manner, while satisfying all of the specifications of Health Canada.

WAT Medical has been fighting against COVID-19 by offering surgical masks certified by the FDA and CE to customers at cost. The team continues to look for ways to deliver their services to those who are in need around the world.

