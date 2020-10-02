Watch: 10-Year-Old Music Prodigy Nandi Bushell Wrote Dave Grohl An Actual Theme Song

The world’s cutest rock star, Nandi Bushell has returned the favour to Dave Grohl after he wrote her her own theme song. ‘Rock and Grohl’ is Bushell’s original theme song for the Fooies frontman.

The lyrics themselves are wholesome as all hell. “Rock and roll’s my love, rock and roll’s my soul,” sings Bushell.

“Rock and Grohl will help me change the world!”

Nandi Bushell plays all the instruments and completes all of the vocals on the track. She even got to lay down the track in Metropolis Studios with the help of two producers.

“I got to work with 2 awesome producers Josh Wilkinson and Joe Rubel who taught me how to record instruments and make my song sound EPIC. Being in the studio was one of the best experiences of my life,” said Bushell.

The video comes as a returning of Grohl’s theme song he wrote for Bushell. You can catch that here.

Sharing the video to Youtube, the 10-year-old star wrote, “Mr Grohl. The song you wrote for me was truly, truly EPIC! You really are LEGENDARY!

“I wrote a song for you to say THANK YOU! I made up and played all the instrument parts myself, just like you! It’s called ‘ROCK and GROHL, The EPIC Battle’!

“I hope you love my song, as much as I love your song for me! Whoever wins this round, it’s been an HONOUR to battle you. The Rock Gods of old are happy! Thank you Dave Grohl and [Foo Fighters].”

It’s too wholesome!!

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]