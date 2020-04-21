Watch 100 Gecs & Dorian Electra Team Up For ‘Gec 2 Ü’ Remix Video

NewsWritten by Laura English on April 22, 2020

100 gecs teamed up with Dorian Electra a little while ago to remix ‘gec 2 Ü’, another offering from their upcoming remix project. Now, we have the wild new video for the track.

It sees 100 gecs and Dorian Electra try to meet up over video chat but things continuously go wrong.

Dorian Electra is trying to get through to the duo via their 100 gecs hotline but the gecs crew keep finding themselves involved in weird tasks like frying a singular mushroom, baking phones, and performing magic tricks.

As Dorian Electra’s calls continue to go unanswered they get frustrated and smash a bunch of phones, before throwing them into the toilet to defecate on.

If an acid trip and an anxiety nightmare had a child, it’d be this clip. Watch it down below.

The upcoming remix project, 1000 Gecs and the Tree of Clues will see the experimental pop duo remix songs from their debut album 1000 Gecs. The album features collabs with Charli XCX, Rico Nasty, A.G. Cook, and fan contributions too.

We don’t have a release date for the project just yet though.

100 gecs are doing a special livestream festival with Dorian Electra, Charli XCX, and Cashmere Cat to name a few. It’s all going down on Minecraft this Friday. Find the details here.