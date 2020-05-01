“WATCH: ’80s love teams reunite for ‘Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us’ cover”

The most popular love teams in the ’80s have reunited virtually to treat fans with a cover of Starship’s “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now”, in a bid to bring smiles to faces amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

The most popular love teams in the ’80s have reunited virtually to treat fans with a cover of Starship’s “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now”, in a bid to bring smiles to faces amid the crisis brought about by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The video, led by Janno Gibbs, showed individual recordings from Manilyn Reynes, Sheryl Cruz, Tina Paner, Romnick Sarmenta, Monching Gutierrez, and Keempee de Leon—all of which rose to fame through the ’80s variety show “That’s Entertainment”—stitched together to create a swoon-worthy cover of the classic ballad.

“This quarantine has given us all a chance to re-connect w old friends. So I invited some of mine for this and they all came through!” wrote Janno in an Instagram post.

“Here’s to all of us who get by with a little help from our friends,” he added.

Also posted on Manilyn Reynes Facebook page, the video has 422K views since it’s posting.

Watch the video in full below:

That’s Quarantainment Full Video😊💕Ito na po, kare-release lang sa IG ni @jannolategibbs . Watch niyo po💕😊💕 Yehey, @jannolategibbs , @kimpster888 , @tinapaner71 , @monchinggutz , @officialsherylcruz , @nicksarmenta !!!💕💕💕#ThatsQuarantainment#80sLoveTeams Posted by Manilyn Reynes on Thursday, 30 April 2020

“That’s Entertainment” is a Filipino youth-oriented talent and variety show, which aired from 1986 to 1996. It was created and hosted by the late German “Kuya Germs” Moreno.

Aside from the show’s cast, other known groups who had virtual reunions during the enhanced community quarantine imposed on Luzon include the youth music group Smokey Mountain, all-female celebrity sing and dance group SexBomb Girls, and ’80s vocal group Neocolours.