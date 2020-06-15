WATCH: 90-year-old woman reunites with husband after beating COVID-19

A 90-year-old woman reunited with her husband of 67 years after she finally recovered from COVID-19 in Indiana, United States.

Joyce Hoffman tested positive for the coronavirus on May 1, as per Fox-affiliate WXIN last Friday, June 12. Following her diagnosis, she spent five weeks in an elderly care facility for treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

After her struggle with the disease, Joyce was released from the COVID-19 unit and allowed to see her husband Don on June 11. Hooverwoord Living, the facility that treated Joyce, posted a clip of their reunion on Facebook.

“After a month spent apart due to COVID-19, our sweet couple, Joyce [and] Don had an emotional reunion as Joyce ‘graduated’ from our [COVID-19] unit today,” the center said. “We love their love!”

FEATURED STORIES

After a month spent apart due to COVID-19, our sweet couple, Joyce & Don had an emotional reunion as Joyce “graduated” from our COVID unit today. We love their love! 💕 Posted by Hooverwood Living on Thursday, June 11, 2020

The staff gave Don a bouquet of flowers to hold before an employee turned him around in his wheelchair to see his wife. The couple could not help but turn emotional at the sight of each other and quickly shared an embrace while wearing face masks.

“I have to cry from happiness. I have to cry!” Don said. “You look so wonderful! You look so beautiful!”

“How can you be so cute?” Joyce replied.

ADVERTISEMENT

The center also showed a photo of the couple beside each other while holding up a sign that said: “COVID-19 can’t stop our love.”

According to the report, Joyce’s stay in the COVID-19 unit was the first time they were ever apart from each other, which was “extremely hard” for them.

Meanwhile, an employee stated there was no “dry eye in the building” during the sweet reunion, and that it was a “special moment” they will remember forever. Ryan Arcadio/JB

RELATED STORIES:

10-year-old boy fighting cancer survives COVID-19

Mom on meeting baby for first time after beating COVID-19: ‘Best Mother’s Day’

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ