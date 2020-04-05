“WATCH: 90s female vocalists in rare “With A Smile” cover to honor COVID-19 frontliners”

Some of the biggest female vocalists came together to perform “With A Smile.”

Music unites people in times of crisis — and proof of that are some of the biggest artists from the 90s who came together to pay tribute to the frontliners tirelessly working amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The women, who performed Eraserheads’ 1994 hit “With A Smile,” also hope to uplift the spirits of the Filipino people during these trying times.

Some of the artists who performed in the video were Color It Red’s Cooky Chua, sessiONroad’s Hannah Romawac, Ang Bagong Lumad’s Bayang Barrios, Mojofly’s Kitchie Nadal, and Barbie’s Cradle’s Barbie Almalbis.

Also in the video were Sugar Hiccup’s Melody del Mundo, Fatal Posporos’ Kris Gorra, Moonstar88’s Acel Bisa, Prettier Than Pink’s Lei Bautista, Humanfolk’s Cynthia Alexander, Imago’s Aya de Leon, Agaw-Agimat’s QT Paduano, and Pu3Ska’s Skarlet.

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

Meanwhile, they are also accepting donations to help assist working musicians. Proceeds of the fundraiser will go to KayaKap.