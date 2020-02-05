“WATCH: A first look at John Lloyd Cruz’ comeback film ‘Servando Magdamag’”

Acclaimed writer Ricky Lee and award-winning director Lav Diaz tapped John lloyd Cruz to star in the film adaptation of the short story, “Servando Magdamag.”

In a clip released by Black Sheep, Ricky and Lav shared how they thought of “Servando Magdamag” as a film.

[embedded content]

The production of the film started December of last year.

“Sa pagkakaalam ko, first year college sa Ateneo si Lav no’ng pinabasa sa kanila ng teacher nila ‘yung short story kong ‘Servando Magdamag,’” Ricky shared.

“‘Yung pagkakasulat ni Ricky is in ‘stream of consciousness,’ very elegant Tagalog. Iba, you have to read and re–read the whole thing,” Lav said.

Ricky then shared that Lav already mentioned to him even before he became an established filmmaker that he really wanted to make his short story “Servando Magdamag” a film.

“Through the years never siyang bumitaw hanggang ayun nagpelikula na siya, nakilala and then eventually a couple of years ago, nilapitan niya ulit ako ‘Tuloy na natin ‘yung Servando,’” Ricky shared.

“Excited na excited siya [director Lav] kasi he was thinking of John Lloyd already,” he added.

Servando Magdamag marks John Lloyd’s comeback to doing full length films. His last full-length film was Finally Found Someone in 2017.

John Lloyd had a cameo in the 2019 movie Culion, which was one of the official entries in last year’s Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).