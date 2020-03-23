“WATCH: A tearful Jinri Park and her husband exchange wedding vows”

In a video she posted on Instagram on Monday, March 23, DJ-model Jinri Park is seen in tears as she exchanged “I dos” with her husband.

“Must not ugly cry.”

This is what former Pinoy Big Brother housemate Jinri Park said as she gave fans a glimpse of her wedding vows with her non-showbiz husband, John.

In a video she posted on Instagram on Monday, March 23, the Korean DJ-model is seen in tears as she exchanged “I dos” with her Filipino-Australian husband during their small wedding ceremony in a church in Sydney, Australia last Saturday, March 21.

The two, who had already married in a Korean wedding ceremony, were supposed to marry in a bigger ceremony in Australia, but decided to postpone it until the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis ends.

“Due to the virus we decided to postpone [our wedding].We still went to the church to legally sign the registry and got married. The weather was perfect and we had John’s family there to witness,” she told her fans via an Instagram post, before reminding them to stay safe during this time of crisis.

It was last July when Jinri, 31, announced their engagement as she introduced John for the first time via an entry on her vlog channel, The Jinri Experience.