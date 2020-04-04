“WATCH: ABS-CBN champions hope, honors fallen heroes with ‘Pag-ibig ang Hihilom sa Daigdig’ music video”

A music video that aims to boost morale and honor fallen heroes and frontliners was released Thursday, April 2.

A music video that aims to boost morale and honor fallen heroes and frontliners was released Thursday, April 2, as the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic that has resulted in a global crisis.

Launched by ABS-CBN, the music video for “Pag-ibig ang Hihilom sa Daigdig”, which premiered on national television after the TV Patrol newscast, features shots of empty streets around the world as lockdowns, physical distancing, and other measures were implemented to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

[embedded content]

Medical workers and other frontliners giving service to their countrymen were also shown in the music video, with the help of various sectors that have joined in the collective effort to combat COVID-19 and its wide-ranging impact on the country.

In the latter part of the video tribute, people from different walks of life are seen side-by-side with multiple screens, holding up signs that form the words: “Don’t share the hate and scare, spread never-ending

love and care.”

The Philippines as of Thursday, April 2, confirmed 2,633 cases of COVID-19, including 107 deaths and 51 recoveries.

Globally, coronavirus surpassed the 1 million mark with more than 52,000 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University in the US.