“WATCH: Alex Gonzaga becomes a jeepney ‘konduktor’ for a day”

Alex Gonzaga’s father Carlito ‘Bonoy’ Gonzaga, who used to be a jeepney driver, became also went on a ‘pasada’ for the day.

For her latest vlog, Alex Gonzaga became a jeepney ‘konduktor’ or a person in charge of gathering passengers and collecting payments from them.

According to the Kapamilya celebrity, she isn’t a stranger to the way things work for the said public transportation as her father, former Taytay City, Rizal Mayor Carlito ‘Bonoy’ Gonzaga, used to be a jeepney driver.

“Nu’ng bata kami meron kami dating jeep. ‘Yung daddy ko namamasada noon. Tapos ang daddy ko namin ng ate ko, sasama kami. Tapos ang ending, nagiging pasakit kami sa mga pasahero dahil natutulugan ko sila,” she said.

The 31-year-old actress-vlogger took the Binangonan-Tropical Overpass route for her jeepney ride vlog.

Apart from entertaining the passengers, Alex also conducted games and challenges including the party favorite called Bring Me.

Winners of the game and some lucky senior citizen passengers also got to go home with P100.00 each.

Alex, one of the top Filipino celebrities on YouTube, releases new videos each week.