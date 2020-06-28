“WATCH: Alex Gonzaga does a ‘fast talk’ challenge with nephew Seve Soriano”

Watch Alex Gonzaga’s adorable interview with her nephew Seve Soriano.

Alex Gonzaga interviewed Seve Soriano in her latest YouTube vlog. The actress-vlogger did a “Fast Talk” challenge with her nephew.

Among the questions she asked Seve were, “Who’s beautiful mama (Toni) or Tata (Alex), “time out or palo,” and “Pinty or Bonoy,” among others.

In the vlog, Alex and Seve also had a mini-musical session.

The video has already amassed more than 2 million views as of this writing.

[embedded content]

A lot of netizens commented that they were very amused by how Seve responded to Alex’s funny questions.

“Seve answers are so cute and I can’t stop laughing,” one netizen commented.

“I love watching ate Alex vlog with Seve. More vlog with Seve haha. Cute Seve mana sa Tata,” another netizen commented.