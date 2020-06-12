“WATCH: Alex Gonzaga in rap battle with “Catriona” hitmaker Matthaios”

Alex Gonzaga and Matthaios’ rap battle has taken the internet by storm.

What started as a simple feud turned out to be a rap battle between actress-TV host Alex Gonzaga and rapper Matthaios.

But how exactly did it all begin?

On Twitter, Matthaios — who is the artist behind the hit song “Catriona” — dissed Gonzaga for the song she released last year called “AMFEE.”

“Ewan ko na lang ah, pero I just heard yung song na “AMFEE” and I think she was facing the mirror nung kinakanta niya ‘yon. Lol, jk!”

Ewan ko na lang ah, pero I just heard yung song na “AMFEE” and I think she was facing the mirror nung kinakanta niya ‘yon. Lol, jk! ✌🏽🤓 — Matthaios (@MatthaiosTBW) June 8, 2020

The TV personality-turned-social media sensation then responded by coming up with rap verses of her own.

At one point in the video, she said: “May mga pa-conyo ‘yessir, yessir’ Oy, Matthaios, huwag ako. Talo ng jeje ang conyo.”

Bars!!! Fyi little one, talo ng jeje ang conyo @MatthaiosTBW pic.twitter.com/fiizneEpRI — Alex Gonzaga (@Mscathygonzaga) June 9, 2020

But “Matthaios from the South” didn’t let things slide as he brought in his A-game — taking things up a notch higher with a “serious” rap battle.

“Sino ka nga ulit? Eh ‘yung “Chambe” mo nga hindi naman malupit. Bakit ba sa tingin mo ikaw ang mas angat? Eh sa vlogs ka lang naman talaga sikat,” he retorted.

Gonzaga, for her part, made her final bow by coming after Matthaios’ 2019 hit “Catriona.”

“Una sa lahat, sa nagawa mo nang kanta, ikaw ba ay nagbayad na kay Catriona? Ikaw kasi ay gumamit sa sikat, ika’y sumabit. Ang tawag nga sa’yo Mr. Universe na pangit. At least ako sa Chambe, alam ito ni Seve. Approved pa nga ni Toni,” she stated.