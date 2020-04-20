“WATCH: Alex Gonzaga makes prank calls to Toni Gonzaga and Luis Manzano”

Alex Gonzaga also made prank calls to her mommy Pinty and uncle Jojo.

Alex Gonzaga posted another hilarious video on her YouTube channel on Sunday, April 19. This time, the actress-vlogger made prank calls to her family and friends.

“Alam niyo naman these past few days sabi ni kuya Luis (Manzano) bakit daw ang buti-buti ko ngayon so naisip ko baka kailangan ko nang ibalik ang pagiging non-sense ng ating vlog so itutuloy natin ang pagiging non-sense,” she quipped.

For her first set of prank calls, Alex pretended that she got in trouble with the barangay. “Sa gitna ng quarantine, aalamin natin kung ako ba ay tutulungan ng aking ate, kaibigan, at fiancé kung sakali kung sakali ako’y lumabag sa batas,” Alex said.

She successfully pranked sister Toni Gonzaga and friend Luis Manzano. Meanwhile, her fiancé Mikee Morada immediately found out that she was just pranking him.

For her second set of calls, Alex pretended to be an official of barangay who and contacted her family and asked they if they were following the quarantine rules.

“Tingnan naman natin kung lumalabag sa batas ang pamilya Gonzaga habang quarantine,” Alex said.

She successfully pranked her mommy Pinty and uncle Jojo. She also made Melai Cantiveros believe that she was a barangay official.

The video has already amassed more than 1.5 million views as of this writing.