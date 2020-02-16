“WATCH: Alex Gonzaga pranks her parents that she is pregnant”

Watch the reactions of Alex Gonzaga’s parents when she told them that she is “pregnant.”

Alex Gonzaga pranked her parents Pinty and Bonoy in her latest YouTube vlog. The actress-vlogger told them that she is pregnant.

Alex printed a sonogram and she also got three pregnancy tests from her pregnant friend to make her prank more believable.

What ensued were intense reactions from her parents.

On the first day, Alex pranked her mother.

“Sinasabi ko na nga ba eh. Sinabi ko na ngang huwag niyong gagawin ito eh. Hindi pa nakakasal eh,” Pinty told Alex during the prank.

Meanwhile, Alex pranked her father on second day.

“Bahala na kayo ginawa niyo na ‘yan eh. Nakapag-decision ka na ng sarili mo. Eh ginawa niyo na ‘yan eh ano, ano pang gagawin natin?” Bonoy said.

According to Alex, the prank was requested by netizens.

The actress-vlogger got engaged last December to her non-showbiz boyfriend Mikee Morada. They celebrated their third anniversary in November. She recently went to Singapore with her sister Toni to choose a wedding gown.