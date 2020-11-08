“WATCH: Alex Gonzaga pranks mommy Pinty on her birthday”

Mommy Pinty was shocked by Alex Gonzaga’s birthday present for her.

Alex Gonzaga documented how they celebrated the birthday of her mother Pinty on November 1 in her latest YouTube vlog.

To celebrate Pinty’s birthday, Alex prepared a simple lunch for the family. Alex also purchased gifts for her mother.

As her birthday gift, the actress-vlogger gave Pinty clothes, weighing scale, and gadget accessories, among others.

She also pranked her mother and gifted her with plastic centipedes.

Pinty was so shocked upon seeing the plastic centipedes which Alex put inside a brown box.

“Sabi namin kasi sa birthday hindi pwe-pwedeng laging masaya,” Alex joked after Pinty saw the plastic centipedes.

After Pinty blowed her birthday candles, Alex pranked Pinty again, this time putting a plastic mouse on her shoulders. Pinty was then again shocked by Alex’s doing.

The birthday vlog came two weeks after Alex shared the COVID journey of their family on her YouTube channel.

On October 24, Alex posted the vlog documenting their COVID journey.

“This week maraming nagtatanong sa akin kung bakit hindi pa ako lumalabas sa Lunch Out Loud, hindi pa ako nakapapakita sa show for two weeks it’s because nagka-COVID po ako and thank God ako po ay naka-survive. Actually the whole family nagkaroon ng out break dito sa aming bahay.” Alex revealed.

Alex suspected that her family contracted the virus from the food that was ordered outside by one of the people living with them.

“Nakuha namin siya out of pagkain sa labas. Nagyaya siya nawala lang siya ng ilang hours pagbalik niya siguro don niya nakuha ‘yung COVID. Ang una pong nahawa sa amin which thank God she is very asymptomatic, is my mom.”

The Gonzaga family underwent two weeks of quarantine.

On the 15th day, they got tested again and fortunately the test turned out negative.