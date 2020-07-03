“WATCH: Alex Gonzaga shocks household with fake tongue prank”

How did Mommy Pinty and her fiancé Mikee Morada react to Alex Gonzaga’s fake tongue prank?

It’s a prank! Celebrity Alex Gonzaga is on it again as she uploaded another prank video on her YouTube channel.

On Thursday, July 2, Alex pulled off the fake tongue prank in their household. One of the people she pranked was her mommy Pinty Gonzaga who was visibly “shookt” by the joke. “Nakakasakit ng dibdib ‘tong bwisit ne’to,” she said. Nonetheless, Mommy Pinty was able to recover quickly and Alex apologized to her.

Meanwhile, two household members – Lhen and Jen – also received the surprise of their lives when they saw Alex with the fork stuck into her fake tongue. Both women cried, yet later on also realized the joke.

Finally, she pranked her fiancé Mikee Morada, who, despite getting panicky, tried to help her urgently by pulling the fork off her “tongue.” Alex’s Uncle Jojo could also be seen acting seriously at the side, making the whole act seem believable. In the end, they just laughed off Alex’s successful prank.

The vlog garnered more than 700,000 views as of writing.

Watch the whole video here:

[embedded content]

In the spirit of good fun, Alex had previously posted prank videos on her YouTube channel. Just a week ago, she pulled a prank on YouTube star Camille Trinidad of the duo JaMill, in connivance with her boyfriend Jayzam Manabat when she visited their home, much to the amusement of netizens. The video garnered more than 8.3 million views as of press time.

Another popular prank by Alex was when she pretended to be pregnant to her parents in February. The video also amassed more than 8.5 million views as of this writing.

Having garnered more than 7.6 million subscribers to date, Alex Gonzaga is one of the celebrities who was able to successfully venture into YouTube vlogging.