“WATCH: Alexa Ilacad gets into character as Bobbie Salazar in TikTok video”

Alexa Ilacad has given fans a glimpse of what they could expect from the much-anticipated sequel to the well-loved film “Four Sisters and a Wedding” as she got into character as Bobbie Salazar.

Alexa Ilacad has given fans a glimpse of what they could expect from the much-anticipated sequel to the well-loved film “Four Sisters and a Wedding” as she recently got into character as Bobbie Salazar.

On Instagram, the actress shared a TikTok video of her dubbing a few lines by Bobbie, who is played by Bea Alonzo, during a heated scene among her and the other Salazar sisters, Teddie, Alex, and Gabbie.

“Can’t wait to start shooting,” she wrote in the caption.

In the comments, many praised Alexa’s spot on acting, while others expressed their excitement over how she would give life to her character as young Bobbie in the prequel.

“Bagay!” said fellow actor and singer Iñigo Pascual.

“YOU GO GIRL!!!!” added fellow Star Magic talent Vivoree Esclito.

Alexa will be joined by Gillian Vicencio as young Alex, Charlie Dizon as Teddie, and Belle Mariano as Gabbie in the prequel to be directed by Giselle Andres.

Further details about the movie has yet to be announced.