“WATCH: All the celebrity couples who shared a duet at ‘Pantawid Ng Pag-Ibig’ concert”

Some of the biggest real-life Kapamilya couples joined the ‘Pantawid Ng Pag-Ibig’ concert.

ABS-CBN’s Pantawid Ng Pag-Ibig digital concert proved to be a great success as it was able to raise a whopping P236,997,391 in total donations.

With ABS-CBN having been able to unite some of the biggest Kapamilya celebrities despite the current COVID-19 situation in the country, the broadcast giant has found a way to bring joy to the Filipino people from the comforts of their own home.

Although all the performances were exceptional, a few stood out—among them being the heartfelt duets of real-life Kapamilya couples.

For one, Ogie Alcasid and Regine Velasquez, who were among the first artists to kick off the digital concert, performed “Araw-Gabi” at the beginning of the show.

Then, the couple’s performance of “The Lord is Our Saviour,” which had an early release on social media last week, was played towards the end of the video.

Onscreen and real-life couple Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil, popularly known as LizQuen, also did a duet of “Make It With You” — the theme of the teleserye of the same name that they star in.

Meanwhile, newlyweds Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli performed Calum Scott’s “You Are The Reason” — their first duet on live television since tying the knot.

Jason Marvin Hernandez and Moira Dela Torre, who are part of a well-known Christian church, chose to sing a worship song by Isa Fabregas titled “Safe.”

Proceeds of the online concert will go to local governments in order to assist them in providing food and basic necessities to poor families who are unable to source livelihood during the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can also help in whatever amount you can by donating to the various ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya Foundation Inc. – Sagip Kapamilya peso accounts listed below:

BDO Peso Account: 0039301-14199

Swift Code: BNORPHMM

BPI Peso Account: 3051-11-55-88

Swift Code: BOPIPHMM

Metrobank Peso Account: 636-3-636-008808-1

Swift Code: MBTCPHMM

As of this writing, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines has already risen to 462, with 33 deaths and 18 recoveries.

