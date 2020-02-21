Watch All Time Low Recover From A Break Up In Clip For New Single, ‘Sleeping In’

NewsWritten by Laura English on February 21, 2020

Happy Friday! Today we have a brand new single from pop punk heroes, All Time Low. ‘Sleeping In’ comes with a film clip and a release date for their forthcoming album Wake Up, Sunshine.

The new album, Wake Up, Sunshine is due out Friday, 3rd April. It’ll mark that “new era” the boys have been teasing for a couple of months now.

On ‘Sleeping In’ All Time Low detail that early stage of a relationship where you’re so obsessed with each other that nothing else is a priority. But the film clip shows the opposite. It sees each of the All Time Low boys get dumped and reflect on the good times.

Most importantly though, Gaskarth spots a pupper out of his window. It inspires him to round up the boys and head down to an animal shelter filled with furry angels. The good memories with their exes are then replaced by their new fur babies.

All Time Low partnered up with North Shore Animal League for the clip, aiming to help raise money and awareness for no kill rescue and adoption organisations. It’s the cutest thing you’ll see all week, check it out below.

On the upcoming album, Alex Gaskarth says, “We got back to how we started.”

“It had been a long time since the four of us made a record under one roof. That became a central theme. We’ve been a band for 17 years. Everybody brought something to the table. A lot of what you’re hearing came from those magic moments together.”

“I think we accomplished something special. By putting our four heads together, we were able to make a classic All Time Low album,” said Jack Barakat.

Check out the clip and the track list for Wake Up, Sunshine below.

Wake Up, Sunshine is available for pre-order here.

[embedded content]

‘Wake Up, Sunshine’ Tracklisting

01. Some Kind of Disaster

02. Sleeping In

03. Getaway Green

04. Melancholy Kaleidoscope

05. Trouble Is

06. Wake Up, Sunshine

07. Monsters feat. blackbear

08. Pretty Venom (Interlude)

09. Favorite Place feat. The Band CAMINO

10. Safe

11. January Gloom (Seasons pt. 1)

12. Clumsy

13. Glitter & Crimson

14. Summer Daze (Seasons pt. 2)

15. Basement Noise