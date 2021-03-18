Watch Amy Shark Cover A Fall Out Boy Classic For ‘Like A Version’

Amy Shark has made her third appearance in triple j’s ‘Like A Version‘ today, this time opting to cover one of Fall Out Boy‘s biggest songs.

Shark opted to cover the band’s 2005 classic ‘Sugar We’re Going Down’, putting her signature breathy vocals onto the pop-punk staple.

In addition, she also performed her new song ‘Baby Steps’, which is officially out today. Watch both performances below.

Shark’s forthcoming second album Cry Forever is set for release on Friday, 30th April.

So far we’ve heard a slew of singles from the record, including ‘Everybody Rise’, ‘C’mon’ alongside Blink-182‘s Travis Barker and ‘Love Songs Ain’t For Us’ with Keith Urban, which was co-written by Ed Sheeran.

During her previous appearances on ‘Like A Version’, Shark covered Silverchair’s ‘Miss You Love’ and Dean Lewis’ ‘Be Alright’.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]