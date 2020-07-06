Watch Amy Shark Cover Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Secret Garden’

Amy Shark has covered Bruce Springsteen‘s ‘Secret Garden’ as part of an acoustic set she performed for KIIS’ Living Room concert series.

Shark shared the performance on Twitter, calling ‘Secret Garden’ her “all time favourite Springsteen song”. The track was a standalone single released as part of Springsteen’s first Greatest Hits compilation in 1995, also featuring in Jerry Maguire a year later.

Shark also performed hits ‘Adore’ and ‘I Said Hi’, along with her latest single ‘Everybody Rise’.

“It might be some time now before we can play live in actual venues, but this is a good chance to catch up with my band and play you a brand new song for the first time,” said Shark.

Shark released ‘Everybody Rise’ back in May, her first new music in two years, following the release of debut album Love Monster back in 2018.

“The whole idea of writing a song about unrequited love feels overcooked and everyone’s done it, I know,” Shark commented on the song, which focuses on worship culture and social media. “But I don’t feel like anyone’s done it like this before.

“I wanted it to sound like all these broken hearts getting together and being like, ‘We all wonder what it’s like to be with you’.”

Last month, Shark was announced as part of the inaugural To the Point Festival in Queensland this November alongside the likes of John Butler, Stella Donnelly, The Cat Empire and more.

Watch Shark’s full set for KIIS’ Living Room Series below, or via the KIIS website here.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>