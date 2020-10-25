Watch Amy Shark Cover INXS And Play A Trio Of Hits At The NRL Grand Final

Fresh from dropping her Travis Barker collab ‘C’MON’ last week, Amy Shark performed at last night’s NRL Grand Final.

With her band in tow, the Queensland singer-songwriter performed the new single – with Barker joining to play drums over video link from Los Angeles – along with ‘Everybody Rise’, also released earlier this year.

Then, Shark delivered her take on a classic – covering INXS‘ 1987 Kick hit ‘Never Tear Us Apart’ alongside none other than a pair of the band’s founding members. Andrew Farriss joined on guitar and vocals, while Kirk Pengilly ripped through the song’s iconic sax solo.

Shark closed out the set with her 2018 hit ‘I Said Hi’, from debut album Love Monster.

“I’m so proud and honoured to have just headlined the 2020 NRL Grand Final,” wrote Shark on Twitter following the performance.

“I never dreamed of performing an INXS song with Andrew Farriss and Kirk Pengilly – tonight made me believe in love again. Much love to the Penrith Panthers and congrats to the Melbourne Storm.”

Last night’s Grand Final saw Melbourne Storm defeat Penrith Panthers with a 26-20 victory. The previous night saw the AFL Grand Final go down at the Gabba in Brisbane, which saw performances from the likes of DMA’S, Cub Sport, Electric Fields, Thelma Plum and more.

Watch Shark’s full Grand Final performance below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]