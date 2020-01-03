“WATCH: Andi Eigenmann posts first vlog”

Andi Eigenmann is officially a vlogger.

Andi Eigenmann is officially a vlogger.

On Monday, the 29-year-old actress marked her comeback on video-sharing site YouTube by releasing her first-ever vlog, where she shared a glimpse of her simple life in Siargao with her family, including an exclusive peek into their unfinished home in the island.

The 13-minute video featured her surfer-partner, Philmar Alipayo, and two daughters, Ellie and Lilo.

Andi joins the list of local celebrities who have also dabbled into vlogging, including Alex Gonzaga, Heart Evangelista, and Solenn Heussaff.

Watch her first vlog below:

[embedded content]